Acer launches India’s first gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphics Card at Rs 89,999

Bengaluru: Acer India, today unveiled its much-awaited Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card in India. The latest Nitro 5 comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processor that enable immersive gaming experiences with ability to play AAA titles easily. The laptop packs an RBG-backlit keyboard, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 graphics card and upto 32GB RAM for an incredibly fast performance with state of the art cooling using CoolBoost™ technology.

Nitro 5 allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that boasts up to a 144Hz high refresh rate and 3 ms (milliseconds) response time for an ultra-smooth gaming experience.With DTS: X® Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.Nitro 5 adopt Killer™ Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and effortlessly stream Intel wireless Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology. The Ethernet controller automatically detects game, video, and chat streams to deliver prioritized bandwidth for a virtually lag-free user experience. It also plugs all peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop using theNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we are entering a new era of high-performance gaming. Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports. The close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has resulted in a laptop which has the performance, design, cooling and portability which is unmatched at this price point and we are excited to bring this to the Indian market.”

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA South Asia said, “A new era of laptops begins today featuring the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, with the launch of the Acer Nitro 5. This next-gen laptop will increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically, and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. Along with this, the new series laptop promises to deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in top game titles. We are confident that the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop will offer an incredible gaming experience and enable content creators to generate unbelievable work using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.”

Dominating Specs:

Control over the game world with the combined power of a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics card. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Visual Intensity:

Acer’s latest Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with the brilliant 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. It boosted the screen-to-body ratio to 80% with narrow 7.02mm bezels. With 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time it delivers blur free gaming.

Cool Down under fire

Nitro 5 features Acer CoolBoost™ technology that keeps the system temperature at optimal level for consistent gaming performance. Users can monitor and manage the Nitro 5 with NitroSense, accessible with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

The Key to Victory

With the new Nitro, users can spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take command of the inner workings of the laptop via the dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location while the key response is immediate with a 1.6mm travel distance.

Focus Gameplay with Killer™ Ethernet and Super Connectivity

Nitro 5 adopt Killer™ Ethernet E2600 to prioritize gameplay and effortlessly stream Intel wireless Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology. The Ethernet controller automatically detects game, video, and chat streams to deliver prioritized bandwidth for a virtually lag-free user experience. It also plugs all peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Breaking the Sound Barrier

Better audio delivers a competitive edge as well as a more immersive experience through dual speakers. With DTS: X® Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.

Pricing and Availability:

Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 is available from Rs 89,999 on Acer Exclusive store, Acer E-store (https://store.acer.com/en-in/laptops/gaming/nitro-5-nvidia-rtx-3060/) and Amazon (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08XYSP1R3)starting 11th March 2021.