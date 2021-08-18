Acer launches Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with the powerful new 11th Gen Intel Core processor upto NVIDIA RTX 3070 Graphics card and blazing fast 360Hz display

Bengaluru, 17th August 2021: Acer, the global PC brand today announced the launch of its Predator Helios 300 laptop in India equipped with 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors with upto 4.6 GHz, 8 cores and 16 threads and upto NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Other key highlights of the latest Helios 300 laptop include and FHD IPS 360Hz / QHD IPS 165Hz display, Thunderbolt 4 port, high-speed boost with PCIe Gen 4 SSD of total 1TB capacity for an exceptional sequence of high-performance gaming experience.

The Predator Helios 300 is designed for gamers who want a machine that can handle the demands of the latest AAA games and streaming. Starting at just Rs. 129,999, this gaming go-getter can tackle the most demanding games with ease.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With Acer’s innovation powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors, we push the limits on laptop performance for amazing gaming experiences. At Acer, we believe in elevating the journey of gaming enthusiasts continually by introducing innovations to our product lineup. The new Predator Helios 300 is yet another step in this direction. We are pleased to bring this to our Indian gaming audience which will prove to be the perfect upgrade for the gamers.”

POWERED UP PERFORMANCE

The Predator Helios 300 has the power to dominate any game with top-of-the-line hardware using the New 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with the new Ray Tracing Cores & 3rd Gen Tensor Cores powered by Ampere —NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture backed by up to 32GB fast DDR4 RAM gives gamers plenty of power to play AAA titles with ease.

COOLING EVOLVED

The Helios 300 employs Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling design, featuring a triple-fan cooling system, including a 5th Generation custom-engineered AeroBlade™ 3D Fan, to redirect airflow to critical components and maximize performance, no matter the task. And when the going gets hot, Predator CoolBoost™ gets going. Fan speeds increase based on generated heat, keeping critical areas continually cooled.

ONE SPEED: FAST

The Helios 300 runs on Windows 10 Home and features Full-HD IPS display with blazing fast 360Hz refresh rate or Quad HD IPS panel with high-speed 165Hz display refresh rate options. The display option also comes with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The 3ms overdrive response makes this laptop into high gear a tear-free, seamless experience with minimal ghosting.

BRING ON THE GAME:

The 4-zone RGB customized keyboard uses its Predator typeface, has see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD, and features two integral keys to take note of Turbo and PredatorSense™. The utility app allows you to monitor your system, overclock, customize RGB preferences, and much more.

LESS LATENCY, MORE VICTORY:

The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Control Center 2.0 for reduced latency while gaming.

DTS: X® ULTRA:

Turn any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360° surround sound system – enabling users to experience favorite movies, music, and games with real-world spatial sound. This helps create a wide expansive sound stage centered on the listener with improved harmonics for both mono and stereo.

PORTS APLENTY:

Plug all peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, THUNDERBOLT™ 4, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 (offline charging) support.

MASTER YOUR PLAY:

Planet9 is an eSports platform unlike any other – filled with a community of like-minded gamers, from honing skills at gaming via game stats and taking part in leagues and tournaments.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Helios 300 will be available on, Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores and other authorized retail stores starting from Rs 1,29,999