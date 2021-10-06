Acer launches SIX new laptops with Windows 11 Pre-installed

Bengaluru: ACER, the leading global PC brand, today unveiled a range of laptops with the latest Windows 11 operating system aimed at consumers looking for power-packed performance in an ultra-thin stylish design built around Windows 11.

Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience. From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 on Acer PCs is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way. Access the apps you need, stay organized, and easily navigate with tools like Snap layouts and multiple desktops to maximize your productivity. Connect instantly to the people you care about right from your desktop with Microsoft Teams. Call or chat for free all day, regardless of what device they’re on. With Microsoft Edge and a multitude of Widgets you can choose from, you can quickly stay up to date with the news and information that matters most to you. Easily find the apps you need and the shows you love to watch in the new Microsoft Store. The new Windows is available on the widest array of Acer PCs, bringing you the latest innovations in touch, pen, and voice, making it easy to find the best, most affordable device for you.

The laptops also come pre-loaded with Office 2021. In Office 2021, you’ll find new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and so much more.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, stated, “We are thrilled to launch our new products with new Windows 11 OS that represent a significant leap forward in design, ease of use, security, responsiveness, and connectivity for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion-projects on-the-go. Acer laptops with Windows 11 give the best way to enjoy the new OS. Our close collaboration with Microsoft has enabled us to bring a wide range of Windows 11 laptops to market at the launch date and shows our commitment to our customers to bring the best to the market first.”

Farhana Haque, Country Head – Devices, Microsoft India, said, “While PCs have always been essential in work and home life, this year showed us just how fundamental the PC is to our daily life and how important professional and personal connection really is. Completely reimagined and simplified, Windows 11 is built to instantly connect you to the people you care about, the apps you want, the information you need, and the games you love. The Microsoft partner community has been at the center of how we bring technologies and business transformation to customers around the world for decades. Windows 11 provides a new platform for our devices partners to deliver on the promise of digital transformation for customers across organizations and industries. We are excited to partner with Acer to present Windows 11, the Windows that brings you closer to what you love.”

Swift X:

The new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) model laptop brings ultimate performance with uncompromised battery life. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor. It has a base clock speed of 2.3Ghz and can go up to 4.2Ghz. For graphics, Acer has equipped this model with 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and AMD Radeon™ Graphics come with ultrathin form-factor. Swift X comes with 16GB of ram and has 512GB of SSD storage. The display on this model is a 14-inch Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color gamut supported. It has an IPS panel with a peak brightness of 300nits supported. Acer has equipped this model with a 4-cell 59Whr battery.

Price starts from Rs 86999

Swift 3:

Offering a balance between performance and design, two models in the Acer Swift 3 line is powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor. Both the laptops come with a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt™ 4. With Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) on Intel-based models so users can enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection for a truly wire-free experience. The laptop is less than 16 mm thin, and the weight is only 1.19 kg. This allows users to carry and work anywhere and at any time. With a small load, the Swift 3 (SF314-511) EVO-certified laptop gets up to 16 hours of battery back-up, and fast charging support allows to quickly recharge the battery and get back to work or entertainment.

The AMD Ryzen 5000U (model SF314-43) and Intel Core i5-11th Gen (model SF314-511) provide superior performance. Together with up to 16 GB of RAM, they allow laptops to be used not only for multimedia and office tasks but also for much harder and more demanding tasks, such as editing photos and videos, etc. And a solid-state drive of up to 1 TB provides both fast OS boot and fast launch of all applications. Its volume will be sufficient both to install all the necessary software and to store important user files.

Both two models are equipped with a 14-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The ratio of the screen to the housing is more than 85%. The maximum brightness of 300 nits, wide viewing angles, and good anti-glare properties allow using a laptop equally comfortably, both indoors and outdoors. Also, excellent color rendering allows using a laptop not only for office tasks and work but also for watching films and working with photos.

Price starts from Rs 62999

Aspire 5:

The new Aspire 5 comes with a wide range of color options and the slim 17.95mm body projects an ultra-modern look and has an ergonomic hinge design that increases airflow on the underneath. The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and comes in 14 inch 15.6-inch screen size to address diverse computing needs and experiences. The Acer Aspire 5 is easy on the users’ eyes regardless of whether it is being used for watching content, or for work. Its narrow-bezel design offers plenty of screens so consumers can focus on what’s in front of them with its Full-HD IPS panel using advanced technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence™ and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield™ and backlit keyboard so users can enjoy using the laptop regardless of the time of the day. It can easily stay connected with a full range of connectivity options. The new Aspire 5 also features dual-band Wi-Fi 61 (802.11ax) improves the average network throughput by up to 3 times and reduces latency by up to 75% compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Users have plenty of power and storage to carry out their tasks with up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD.

Price starts from Rs.57999

Aspire 3:

Big in performance light on the pocket, this mainstream laptop provides all the performance that a consumer need, whether at home, school, or work. This laptop is powered with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 4.2 GHz clock speed that lets the consumer do multitask without any lags or interruptions. One can work for extended working hours with the utmost convenience on this laptop as it comes with a sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed Keyboard. It is designed to provide users with an easily portable device and even includes an ergonomic hinge that pulls in additional airflow from underneath the laptop. Aspire 3 also comes with hybrid storage using SSD and HDD configuration which provides fast boot-up and software performance while the HDD provides ample storage for large files. The fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security using Windows Hello while providing a convenient way to sign-in. It is the perfect all-rounder laptop on a budget now with Windows 11

Price starts from Rs. 55999

Spin 3:

The slim and convertible Spin 3 is a 2 in 1 touchscreen laptop for productivity on the go. It comes with a 13.3 inch 16:10 display and long battery life delivers better video and web browsing. The built-in Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 makes drawing and writing easy, and an 11th Gen Intel ® Core™ Processor with Intel® Iris ® Xe graphics, Windows 11 that is engineered for long-lasting performance for work and play. It features 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for a realistic pen-on-paper feel. The built-in charger recharges the stylus in just 15 seconds for 90 minutes of unfettered use on a variety of touchscreens. The Spin 3 has a battery life of up to 15 hours and charges in just 30 minutes; providing 4 hours of power user creativity.

Price starts from Rs. 74999

Spin 5:

The Acer Spin 5 is a unique ultra-slim convertible laptop made of sturdy aluminum-magnesium alloy in a sharp slender form, feather-light weight, plenty of versatility, powerful performance, and extreme durability for creations without limitations. With the 11th Gen Intel® Core i7 processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, Windows 11 and 15 hours of battery life, up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, experience a high level of processing power even while you’re out of the office. The innovative hinge design with special bearings creates not only a smooth transition in various usage modes but a more delicate chassis by maintaining small hinges. The stunning narrow-border of the 3:2 ratio screen gives 18% more screen real estate compared to a mainstream one’s for easier reading of text files and the integrated electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus is special-designed for natural writing experience with quick charge, stored near the center of the machine, is easy to find whatever the mode and provides greater control, and unsurpassable accuracy. The 15-hour long-lasting battery life is plenty for creating all day.

Price starts from Rs. 99999