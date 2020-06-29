AceTute Learning: A Revolutionary Global Ed-tech Platform Launches in India

Mumbai: UK-based company Theseus Global (Education) Ltd launched AceTute Learning, a one-of-a-kind online tutorial platform. Unparalleled in the Indian market, it links British educators with students and parents in India. Its goal is to facilitate the dissemination of quality education to aspiring Indian students. The platform was launched in collaboration with Chimp&z Inc, the 360-degree global marketing agency.

AceTute Learning is an interactive education platform with innovative tutorials for CBSE, IGCSE, IA, and International Baccalaureate exams. Other than the normal curriculum, AceTute offers tutorials in Spoken English for Conversation and Business. They also offer Parent Tutorials, which are specially designed for strengthening the parent-child-teacher relationship, covering topics like, ‘Helping a child’s learning process at home’ and ‘Planning for their future’. Tutorial courses begin at £16 as part of AceTute’s extraordinary launch offer, with a whole range of other discounts for whole course tutorials or tutorials that support a section of the exam syllabus.

AceTute has also taken on the responsibilities of providing education to students in India amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. It is, thus, offering free daily online sessions on topics such as homeschooling, online education, university planning during the pandemic, and other related topics.

AceTute was founded by Dominic Shellard, with a vision to link British educators with the highest calibre to students seeking one-to-one tutorials in various subjects. Shellard, at 44, was the youngest Vice-Chancellor in the United Kingdom when appointed the VC of De Montfort University. He is also a tutor for AceTute. The list of investors for AceTute includes Lord Waheed Alli, the former Chairman of ASOS and currently the Chairman of Koovs; Andy Stockdale, Vice-President of JP Morgan; and David Brown, founder of the renowned educational company, Oxford International.