ACF wins the Indian Chamber of Commerce Social Impact Award ‘23 for its projects in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, 15th May, 2023: Ambuja Foundation an independent, pan-India development organization, committed to generating prosperous rural communities has won the Indian Chamber of Commerce Social Impact Award 2023. The foundation has been awarded for its work in skills and women empowerment category in Sankrail, West Bengal and Bhatapara, Chattisgarh. The ICC Social Impact Awards is an initiative of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in which the Chamber engages with Corporate entities, NGOs and implementing agencies to recognize them for exemplary work done in the field of social investment, CSR and sustainability on a PAN India basis.

ACF’s Sankrail team won the ICC Social Impact Jury Award in the category of Employment Enhancing Vocational Skills in the large project category while its Bhatapara team won the Women Empowerment Category award. Ambuja Foundation won this prestigious award for the fifth time in a row while competing with 80 NGOs, PSUs and CSR Foundations.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr. Shashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Industries, Commerce & Enterprises and Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal, Mr. Sanjay Budhia, Past President, ICC & MD – Patton Group, Ms. Rowan Ainsworth, Consul-General, Australian Consulate- General, Kolkata and Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, ICC. The event aimed to recognize and celebrate the social impact initiatives taken by various organizations and individuals.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Pearl Tiwari, Director and CEO, Ambuja Foundation, said, “We are proud to be adjudged with the ICC Social Impact Award. I would like to congratulate the team for being consistent and running the projects with zeal. The strength and resilience of rural communities is unmatched. At ACF, we believe in investing in these communities and the incredible individuals who look forward to transformation.”

Sankrail is an industrial block around which farmers hold fragmented lands which has been decreasing due to the increase in population. This is leading to a high rate of unemployment and unavailability of skilled workers. ACF under its Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Institute Program has been skilling rural youth in this block providing them with market driven skills and job-readiness to fulfil requirements of the industries around the area. Till date over 4600 students have graduated from the skill training centre in skills related to automobile, smartphone repair, industrial sewing, beauty, retail and customer service.

In Bhatapara, the ownership of land is very poor leaving communities dependent on labour work either on farms or factories. This leads to very poor living conditions due to minimal wages. To support an increase in family income ACF has empowered women in taking up livelihood opportunities through SHGs – individual and group-based. Entrepreneurial training is being provided to women to make items like bamboo furniture, baskets etc. and also train them in business skills to start their own shops or collective marketing. ACF is also strengthening SHGs in providing training and helping them function strongly as an institution.