ACKO continues its hyperlocal approach to educate customers in Chennai, Ropes in Ravichandran Ashwin to drive the Brand Proposition of ‘Welcome Change’

CHENNAI: From chariots to cars, we have evolved in the way we travel but have we also changed the way we buy and use insurance? The answer is no, and to change this, ACKO, India’s first digital native insurer, has launched its latest campaign exclusively for the Chennai market, tying to its value proposition of ‘Welcome Change.’

The cost of Insurance can be a huge amount when buying a car. But customers rarely pay attention to the insurance as it gets bundled under other fees and charges and moreover, people are more interested in the new car than the insurance.

Unfortunately, this is where they miss out on huge savings. And this is what ACKO wanted to highlight through this campaign. In some models, the difference between the price from ACKO versus the insurance provided by the dealership can be as high as up to Rs.45,000/-. Just imagine what all customers can do with that savings.

The campaign takes an interesting narrative of comparing the past to the present and moves back and forth in time to enlighten the audience about the necessity of changing with changing times. ACKO has roped in the cricketing sensation Ravichandran Ashwini for the campaign to appeal to its Chennai audience.