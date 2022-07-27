AcneStar’s #SearchNahiResearchKiSuno campaign promotes healthy skincare practice

AcneStar Facewash from Mankind Pharma has come up with a new ad campaign #SearchNahiResearchKiSuno. The brand has launched a multi-lingual ad campaign in Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, and Marathi to reach out to the customers.

The campaign focuses on the most common skin problem that every individual faces, that is acne. This latest campaign from AcneStar face wash stresses on the real struggle of an individual while searching for different solutions for their acne problems. It highlights AcneStar face wash as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial face wash providing an effective solution to acne problems. The campaign talks about the skincare benefits of AcneStar face wash.

To further amplify the brand messaging and outreach, the brand has roped in influencers from different regions. The brand has roped in influencers from Hindi-speaking markets along with Bangla, Kannada, and Marathi-speaking markets. The ad Campaign has been launched on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels of AcneStar.

Elucidating the importance to adopt only the best practice for the face, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Considering that acnes are the most common problem, there are many homemade remedies and different people constantly suggest different products and ingredients to apply on the face. This desperation to try new remedies and antics every time is rather more damaging to the skin than curing it. Hence, our campaign #SearchNahiResearchKiSuno requests people to opt for AcneStar Face Wash, which is one such product curated after thorough research and understanding the types and requirements of the skin.”