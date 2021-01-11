Now that the new year has arrived, we all thought that the covid-19 pandemic would slowly pass away. But we have been surprised once again because the virus keeps spreading fast which means that the new year has started with another lockdown. We have to stay home as much as possible and avoid seeing too many people. This means that we have to come up with several ideas for activities to do, so we can keep ourselves occupied and hope the world will get normal as soon as possible. It can be challenging to keep finding something fun to do, no matter if you live alone, have roommates or live with your family. If you keep on reading this article, we give you several ideas for activities you can do while being at home in lockdown.

Play games

One of the most fun activities to do while being in lockdown is to play games. If you live with either friends or family, we recommend you to play board games. You are guaranteed hours of fun since there are a lot of different games to play. If you live alone, we can recommend you to play online games. If you have some extra money on hand, you should try out online casinos. Start your gambling adventure by checking out AllGambling for gambling sites that will ensure a safe and licensed gambling experience. If you think it’s fun, you could even be lucky and get the chance of hopefully winning money.

Get lots of exercise

Now that we are all in lockdown and have to spend so much time at home, it’s important that we make sure to get some exercise now that the fitness centres are closed. There are several ways in which you can work out and there are both indoor and outdoor options. If the weather allows it, you can take a long walk with a friend, go for a run or ride your bike. For indoor options you can do several exercises on your floor or search the internet for an online yoga class.

Cook food

Whether you live alone or with friends or family, an activity that can always bring joy, is food. With the extra time we are spending at home now means that we have extra time to cook. Therefore we recommend you to spend some quality time on several food projects or maybe you want to try out different baking projects as well. The best thing though is that when you spend so much time cooking and baking, you get to eat it all afterwards.