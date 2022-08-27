Acuver Consulting Pvt Ltd Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Mumbai- Aug 2022: Acuver Consulting Pvt Ltd a leading digital transformation company providing hustle-free and seamless supply chain optimization in India and abroad, has successfully completed the assessment conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute, India, and is certified as a great workplace. The certificate is valid from Aug 2022 to Aug 2023.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

“This Certification is a testament to the fact that we have instilled our core values, beliefs, and processes in the right manner” said Sunny Nandwani – Founder and Managing Director at Acuver Consulting. Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily, but we were confident about getting it, which is evident by the way the team members work towards the common goal. We are proud to be among this group of phenomenal organizations that are being recognized”.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.