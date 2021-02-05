Adamas University Partnered In “Tuning India Project”

Kolkata: Adamas University rated as one of the best private Universities in Eastern India, will be part of the “Tuning India Project” along with the University of Deusto, Spain. This project will see the participation of 19 universities from the European Union and India. Adamas University would receive funding of € 18,743 for this project.

Adamas University is a partner university in the Erasmus Plus funded “Tuning India Project” which is a three-year project that had started in 2017 and has been extended till October 2021 due to outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The Project Consortium has presence of 15 Indian Universities like University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, GD Goenka University, Vinoba Bhave University and others and 5 partners from the European Union like Universidad de Deusto (Spain), Universita di Bologna (Italy), Trinity College Dublin (Ireland) and others. The main coordinator of the Project is University of Deusto.

The main objective of Tuning India Project is to design, develop, implement and evaluate study programmes in four subject areas like Law, Information Communication Technology, Medicine and Teacher Education in India, which contributes to reform Higher Education in India, planned by the Government of India.

Adamas University would be represented in the Tuning India Project by Dr. Parimal Chandra Biswas, Director, International Relations as coordinator of the project and Dr. Ripon Bhattacharjee, Associate Professor of School of Law and Justice as subject teacher to contribute to study programs.

Besides the main objective of curricular development, the Project has other objectives like developing mutual trust, respect, mobility among partner universities and promoting internalization of each partner institution.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University said, “This is an extremely prestigious project and we at Adamas are proud to partner such a high esteemed global project. These associations will help Adamas make a mark for itself in the global education landscape. We are thankful to University of Deusto for giving us such an opportunity. We hope apart from an overall development this project will also help our faculty members to experience and learn new aspects on the selected subjects like Law, Information Communication Technology, Medicine and Teacher Education in India”.