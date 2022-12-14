Adani Cement Unveils ‘geoclean’, Its Waste Management Arm to Build Circularity and Conserve Natural Resources

Bangalore, 14th December 2022: Adani Cement in its commitment to building a nation with goodness and with a richer understanding of nation-building and a focus on sustainability unveils ‘Geoclean’ which was erstwhile known as ‘Geocycle’. ‘Geoclean’ through the co-processing of waste contributes to a cleaner environment and regenerative circular economy.

Geoclean aspires to create a green economy that fosters business growth and sustainable development. It offers sustainable and innovative waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, and public/municipal sectors. Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, it ensures the recovery of energy and the recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residues.

With an aim to conserve natural resources Geoclean targets to achieve a Thermal Substitution Rate of 30% in the year 2027 for ACC and Ambuja Cements, up from the current average of 6%. In this journey, we will build capacities to manage more than 4.5 million tons of waste.

Geoclean is a pioneer in the industry in effectively utilizing waste in kiln co-processing and has set up 14 co-processing and 6 pre-processing facilities across India equipped with dedicated waste storage areas, feeding arrangements, and state-of-the-art laboratories. Facilities are being further scaled up to meet the new targets.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, the CEO, of Cement Business, said, “We are committed to building a sustainable future by adopting clean and green technologies in our overall business. We have always believed in environment conservation and are committed to making the optimum contribution towards co-processing waste responsibly for a sustainable future. Adani Cement will continue its endeavors to promote sustainability and build a cleaner and greener planet.”

Geoclean offers innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow. It has provided solutions for more than 5 lakh tons of plastic waste, partnered with more than 20 municipalities, and remediated more than 10 dumpsites across the country. Geoclean has already helped reclaim more than 65 acres of land through its landfill diversion solutions to municipalities. It has a progressive approach driven by footprint expansion of municipal solid waste across key markets leveraging Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Smart City campaign and is focusing on further scaling its solutions to municipalities.

With a vision towards developing a sustainable future for community and society at large, Geoclean has pioneered solutions that address current and future challenges. Its initiatives have been instrumental in conserving more than 1.7 million tons of natural resources and saving more than 1.1 million tons of CO2.

Adani Cement continues to work hard towards its goal, as it remains committed to becoming ‘Net Zero’ and helping India become cleaner and greener. The organization strives to undertake more such innovative initiatives such as Geoclean in the future to make the planet a sustainable habitat for future generations.

Aligned with the Adani Group’s core philosophy of “Nation Building” and “Growth with Goodness”, Geoclean will contribute towards a cleaner India with renewed vigor. The work done under the aegis of Geoclean will further bolster Adani Cement’s exemplary efforts toward sustainable value creation.