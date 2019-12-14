Adani Enterprises Limited-Mining bags top honour at the 18th Annual Greentech Safety Award 2019

Adani Enterprise Limited (AEL) -Mining has been conferred with the top honour at the 18th Annual Greentech Safety Award 2019 in the Metals and Mining category for adopting and practicing the highest level of safety standards at Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) mining site. The award was presented by Shri Kamleshwar Sharan -Chairman & CEO, Greentech Foundation; Shri V. P. Mahawar, Advisor – Greentech Foundation, Acting Chairman – Board of Governors, IIM Rohtak, Former Director Onshore, ONGC Ltd; Shri Dipak Misra – Hon’ble Chief Justice of India (Retd.); and Shri R.K. Dubey, Chief Advisor- Greentech Foundation Former CMD, Canara Bank. Others who won the award included ONGC, NTPC, HPCL, IOC, Oil India, NLC India, NMDC and Godrej Construction Projects. AEL has won multiple accolades for its organisational culture that promotes a safe and responsible business. As a company committed to integrating ESG i.e. Environment, Social and Governance into its business principles, AEL has adopted the best policies, practices and technologies like tree transplanter, surface miner etc. to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, minimise environmental impact and positively engage with communities for sustainable development.