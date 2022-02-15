Adani Enterprises Ltd 9M FY22 Results

Ahmedabad, February 14, 2022: Adani Enterprises Ltd, (AEL) part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the nine months and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights 9M FY22 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

• Total Income increased by 70% to Rs. 45,291 crore due to significant increase in index prices in IRM segment.

• EBIDTA increased by 45% to Rs. 3,187 crore due to consolidation of Mumbai Airport w.e.f. Q2 FY22 and better margins in IRM business.

• Attributable PAT from Established Businesses increased by 114% to Rs. 1,538 crore due to higher EBIDTA. Overall attributable PAT stood at Rs. 472 Crore.

Financial Highlights Q3 FY22 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

• Total Income increased to Rs. 18,963 crore due to improved realization on the back of higher index prices in IRM segment.

• EBIDTA increased by 4% to Rs. 977 crore.

• Attributable PAT stood at Rs. (12) crore vs 297 crore due to losses in developing business. These results are not comparable with those of previous period due to consolidation of Mumbai Airport.

“Our strategy of AEL remaining India’s fastest multi-industry incubator remains unchanged,” said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “With the IMF recently identifying India as becoming the fastest growing nation coming out of the pandemic, India has the tailwind required to be able to produce multiple companies, both in the digital space and in the physical space, at a pace faster than our country has ever been able to achieve. Add to this the focus on new energy businesses which, by itself, will see the intersection of sustainability and digitization creating a level of value and the kind of jobs that did not even exist a couple of years ago. We are well positioned to capitalize on these trends, the tailwind that will propel India ahead and our ability to execute. Our confidence in the ability of our nation to become one of the fastest incubators of multi-industry unicorns has never been higher.”

Business Updates (Q3 FY22) :

Updates in Developing Businesses for Q3 FY22

1. Airports

• Took over Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram Airports in October 21.

• With this, our airports portfolio now includes 7 operational airports and 1 greenfield airport.

• During the quarter, Adani Airports witnessed significant improvement in its operations and handled –

• 14.5 Mn passengers

• 1,17,525 Air Traffic Movements

• 1,80,353 MT Cargo

2. Roads

• Received LOA of Rs. 17,100 Cr for three greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects of 464 kms in Uttar Pradesh on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis

• With this, total roads portfolio increased to 13 projects for construction / operation of roads aggregating to 950+ KMs.

• Update on projects under execution :

Project State Completion % Bilaspur Pathrapali Chhattisgarh 88% Suryapet Khammam Telangana 61% Mancherial Repallewada Telangana 48% VIjaywada Bypass Andhra Pradesh 7% Nanasa Pidgaon Madhya Pradesh 4%

3. AdaniConneX (Data Center segment – JV with EdgeConneX)

• 62% of construction of Chennai Data Center completed.

• Land Registration process for Noida Data Center completed.

Updates on Established Businesses for Q3 FY22

Solar Manufacturing

• With strong order book of 0.6 GW, the company will continue to focus on this segment to have sustainable growth

• Existing capacity of 1.5 GW being expanded to 3.5 GW, which will be completed by Q2 FY23

Mining Services

• Significant ramp up in Gare Pelma III, Talabira and Kurmitar mines led to increase in productions volumes by 61% in Q3 FY22