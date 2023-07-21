Adani Foundation sets up RO plant at Thiruvallur District

Chennai, 21 July 2023: Adani Foundation has successfully completed the construction of a Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Plant to provide clean and safe drinking water in Thiruvellaivoyal Panchayat, Thiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu. The RO plant has been built to address the drinking water issues of the community, as the village gets a salty groundwater which is not safe for drinking.

The water RO plant was inaugurated by Thiru. Durai Chandrashekhar (MLA Ponneri Constituency), Thiru. Sudip Dasgupta (CEO, Adani- Kattupalli and Ennore Ports) and Thiru. Ravi (Chairman, Panchayat Union, Minjur) along with the representatives of Adani Foundation and other dignitaries. The plant has a capacity of 1000 liters and will provide access to safe and clean drinking water to more than 600 families and residents of Thiruvellaivoyal Panchayat and neighboring villages, thereby alleviating the hardships they faced due to the lack of potable water.

Upon completion, the RO Plant will be officially handed over to the Panchayat, which will assume responsibility for its maintenance and operations. To ensure the sustainability of this essential facility, a nominal charge of Rs. 5 per 20 liters of water will be levied, generating funds for the maintenance of the RO plant. The revenue generated from this charge will be meticulously managed by the Panchayat, enabling them to ensure the continued functionality and availability of clean drinking water.

The Adani Foundation remains committed to uplifting the communities and addressing critical societal needs through sustainable solutions. By providing access to clean drinking water, this initiative aims to positively impact the health, financial stability, and overall welfare of the residents in Panchayat, Thiruvellaivoyal, and the neighboring villages.