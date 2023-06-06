Adani Gangavaram Port Celebrates World Environment Day 2023

Visakhapatnam June 06th, 2023: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today, conducted environment awareness programs on the occasion of World Environment Day. The focus of the campaign was to spread awareness regarding the importance of environmental sustainability with the focus on the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited distributed reusable Cloth & Jute Bags at various Local Bazaars & Shops in the city. The objective is to eliminate the use of Single-Use plastic covers for carrying groceries & vegetables.

AGPL has started a plantation drive at its container terminal as well as in the city of Visakhapatnam. As a part of the pledge to plant 1 million trees in 5 years, Adani Gangavaram Port has readied 1.5 Lac saplings at its in-house nursery. AGPL is planning to conduct a mega drive of the plantation at the onset of monsoons throughout the year.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited has also participated in the “Eco Vizag” programme organized by GVMC & conducted a Green Rally at RK Beach. It organized a beach clean-up & Road Clean-up near the port to collect and hand over plastic and other waste materials to GVMC.

Adani Gangavaram Port is committed to sustainable environmental practices and has been Single-Use Plastic free since 2021.