Adani Gas announces Price Reduction

Adani Gas Ltd. (AGL), the city gas distribution business of the Adani Group, is pleased to announce the reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across its various geographical areas with effect from 10-10-2020

The reduction in CNG prices is Rs 1.75 per kg in Khurja geographical area in Uttar Pradesh. Rs. 1.70 per kg In Mahendragarh, whereas In Faridabad and Palwal areas the reduction is Rs 1.60 per kg, and the reduction in Ahmedabad/ Vadodara areas in Gujarat is Rs 1.31 per kg.

The reduction in Domestic PNG prices is Rs 1.11 per SCM in Faridabad, Palwal&Khurja Geographical Areas and Rs 1.0 per SCM in Ahmedabad and Vadodara Geographical Areas.

The details regarding the quantum of reduction in the CNG and Domestic PNG prices as well as our revised prices are given in the following table. All prices mentioned are inclusive of taxes.

Geographical Area State Current CNG Price(In Rs./Kg) Revised CNG price(In Rs./Kg) Current Domestic PNG Price(In Rs./SCM) Revised Domestic PNG Price(In Rs./SCM) Khurja Uttar Pradesh 54.35 52.60 26.83 25.72 Mahendragarh Haryana 54.95 53.25 * Faridabad Haryana 49.52 47.92 29.84 28.73 Palwal Haryana 49.52 47.92 29.84 28.73 Ahmedabad Gujarat 53.17 51.86 29.09 28.09 Vadodara Gujarat 53.17 51.86 29.09 28.09 Kheda ( Except Areas already authorized) Gujarat 52.70 51.70 * Surendranagar ( Except Areas already authorized) Gujarat 52.70 51.70 Barwala Gujarat 52.70 51.70 Navsari ( Except Areas already authorized) Gujarat 52.70 51.70 Bhind Madhya Pradesh 63.40 62.40 Jhansi ( Except Areas already authorized) Uttar Pradesh 63.40 62.40 * Domestic PNG supplies to commence shortly in future, hence currently prices not indicated

With the reduction in the already attractive CNG prices, consumers shall now accrue much higher savings as compared to petrol and diesel (up to 50 % savings over petrol in some Geographical Areas). This will also encourage all residents in geographical areas where AGL operates, to convert their vehicles to environmentally friendly CNG and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint.

AGL has renewed emphasis on safety and while customers enjoy the healthy, reliable and superior convenience of contact-less Domestic PNG services even in these challenging times.

Adani Gas Limited has approx. 4.50 lacs PNG (Domestic, Commercial & Industrial) customers & caters to retail CNG customers through 134 CNG stations across various locations.