Adani Gas LimitedQ1 FY21 Results Revenue from Operations at INR 207 Cr EBITDA at INR86 Cr

EDITOR’S SYNOPSIS Operational Highlights Q1 FY21 (Standalone): Ø Uninterrupted gas supply (24X7) maintained even during complete lockdown for 2/3rd of the quarter period and partial resumption during the balance period of the quarter with adoption to the rapidly changing environment Ø Adani Gas continued its “Safety First” approach and implemented the highest safety standards to ensure the safety of our employees, consumers, vendors and our business partners Ø Despite continued COVID-19 impact, the combined volume of CNG and PNG achieved @ 64 MMSCM vs 137 MMCM in Q1 FY20 Ø Volume in June’20 was at 0.71 MMSCMDcompared to volume in April’20 at 0.35 MMSCMD showing significant volume recovery trend Ø PNG Home Connection increased to 4.38 Lacs (979 New Connections in Q1 FY21) Ø Commercial & Industrial connection now increased to 4,448 F inancial Highlights Q1 FY21 (Standalone): Ø Revenue from Operations stood at INR 207 Cr vs. Q1 FY20 INR 479 Cr Ø EBITDA stood at INR86 Cr vs. Q1 FY20EBITDA of INR146 Cr Ø PBT for Q1 FY21 was at INR 63 Cr vs. Q1 FY20PBT of INR 123 Cr Ø PAT for Q1 FY21 was INR 46 Cr vs. Q1 FY20PAT of INR 79 Cr

Ahmedabad, August 5, 2020: Adani Gas Ltd. [“AGL”] today announced the financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2020.

Standalone Financial Highlights:

Particulars UoM Q1 FY21 Q1 FY20 % Change

YoY Operational Performance Sales Volume MMSCM 64 137 -53% CNG Sales MMSCM 24 71 -66% PNG Sales MMSCM 40 67 -40% Financial Performance Revenue from Operations INR Cr 207 479 -57% EBITDA INR Cr 86 146 -41% Profit before Tax INR Cr 63 123 -49% Profit After Tax INR Cr 46 79 -42%

COVID-19 update on Business:

With continued lockdown of 69 days in Q1 FY21the Company witnessed volume impact of 53 % as compared to Q1 FY20. There was a progressive rebound in volumes as compared to the pre-COVID situation and exit volume as on 30th June 2020had already reached at 1.25mmscmd as compared to 1.60 mmscmd for the month of Mar’20. The operational performance of the business continues to be recovering in a phased manner towards Pre COVID level.

During the period of lockdown, the Company had maintained an uninterrupted supply of Natural Gas – 24X7 for PNG and CNG consumers.

Critical operations like Area Emergency Offices & Master Control Rooms, Remote functioning of Customer Care Services have remained operational adhering to complete safety and social distancing guidelines during the period ensuring safe and satisfactory support to the consumers.

The Company’s operational efficiency, enhanced focus on supply chain management, contract negotiations, the third party spend, and fuel efficiencies have helped in partially addressing the impact of lower volumes and improving EBITDA margin in Q1 FY20.

Commenting on the quarter result of the Company, Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, “Adani Gas Limited has delivered a good performance even amidst the global pandemic. Commitment to sustainability is the cornerstone of the growth which AGL is set to chart. Our strategy is designed to deliver growth with goodness while contributing to the larger objective of nation-building. In line with the Government’s policy, we are committed to contributing to the nation’s vision of providing a safer, cleaner and greener energy. As India’s economy slowly revitalizes, Adani Gas will put its best to overcome challenges posed by the global pandemic as a nation”

Mr. Suresh Manglani, CEO of Adani Gas said, “We are watchful of the ongoing pandemic situation for Covid-19. As a responsible natural gas service provider, Adani Gas Limited has ensured continuous supply of CNG and PNG, uninterrupted and prompt customer care service during these tough times. Adani Gas Limited has delivered a sustainable performance in Q1 FY21 despite the impact on PNG Industrial& Commercial and CNG segments. The company is continuously and closely monitoring the developments and is actively working to moderate the impact of this unprecedented situation. We have resumed project and operational activities in phased manner which were ceased in March’20 on account of lockdown, to meet our commitments towards the development of city gas distribution in the new geographical areas (GAs) and contribute towards the nation-building & providing clean energy for all.