Adani Gas Limited’s initiative for CNG & PNG in Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Adani Gas Limited today conducted a first of its kind awareness initiative called “Bulletin Board Presentation Competition” at St. Anthony Sr. Secondary School, Udaipur. Through the initiative Adani Gas aims to increase awareness of CNG and PNG in untapped markets and educate younger audiences about green alternatives to fuels. This event included a total number of 250 participants from the 7th, 8th and 9th grade students.

Through the event students at St. Anthony Secondary School learnt about the status of the environment, factors affecting and deteriorating the environment and most importantly, ways to safeguard it, in a presentation given by a team from Adani Gas. It also included how CNG and PNG play a crucial role when it comes to opting for eco-friendly measures. CNG being a cleaner greener fuel helps reducing the vehicular emissions and PNG would help support the government’s Ujjwala Yojana of LPG for each household. The presentation concluded with the measures undertaken by Adani Gas which contributes to a greener, cleaner and sustainable environment.

As a part of the event the students were also tasked with creating a bulletin board a week prior to the day of the event. The themes of the competition were – environment, pollution, green house effects and 3R – reuse, recycle and reduce. The themes were based on the eco-friendly measures focusing on the primary offering of CNG with the objective of learning by doing. The bulletin boards were judged by the school and the Adani Gas team. The event concluded with a fresh knowledge for each student about selecting the right environment friendly options – CNG and PNG. The winners of the bulletin board were awarded with prizes, T-shirts and AGL branded mugs.

As a part of its citizen outreach, Adani Gas conducts multiple initiatives in order to build awareness for CNG and PNG across regions in India at large.