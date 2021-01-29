Adani Ports raises 10-year bullet USD 500 mn

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (‘APSEZ’), the ports & logistics company of the diversied Adani Group, successfully priced a USD 500 million 10 years bullet senior unsecured USD note issuance at a fixed coupon of 3.10 % on January 26, 2020.

The offering received tremendous participation frommarquee investors across key markets and geographies which enabled the order book to build around 6x leading to tightening of spreads and pricing under fair value.

This was the second issuance for APSEZ and third for the port vertical company of Adani Group in the current financial year with total issuance amounting to over USD 1.50 billion.

Mr. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ said, “Current issuance is part of our capital management program to extend debt maturity and refinance debt well in advance of maturity. The strong global demand has enabled us to price the issuance at the most competitive rate in APSEZ history.”

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to Ports and Logistics Platform for India. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 11 strategically located ports and terminals — Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh — represent 24% of the country’s total port capacity, handling vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the vast hinterland. The company is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala and a container Terminal at Myanmar. Our “Ports to Logistics Platform” comprising our port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities, and industrial economic zones, puts us in a unique position to benefit as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.