Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad & Surguja conferred with ‘Samagra Shiksha – Empowering India Awards’

Delhi, February 19, 2020: Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad, and Surguja won the ‘Samagra Shiksha – Empowering India Awards’ 2020. Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad secured the award in the category of Private School (Unaided) from the State of Gujarat, while Adani Vidya Mandir, Surguja, won in the category of Private School (Unaided) from the State of Chhattisgarh. Adani VidyaMandir, Bhadreshwar(Gujarat) also received a Certificate of Appreciation. The awards were presented by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Union Minister of Human Resource Development, at a ceremony held in New Delhi on 19 February 2020.

Samagra Shiksha- Empowering India Awards 2020 seeks to recognize the contribution of private schools/ unaided schools/ NGOs in providing quality and value based primary education to the underprivileged and realising their aspirations of studying in quality establishments.

Dr.Priti Adani, Chairperson Adani Foundation said: “Adani Vidya Mandir is preparing children from the underprivileged sections of the society to navigate their future with confidence. This recognition indicates that we have made a good headway in our journey of empowerment through holistic education, with thousands of success stories taking shape in various parts of the country.”

The Adani Vidya Mandir, in Ahmedabad, Bhadreshwar (Gujarat) and Surguja (Chhattisgarh) provide cost-free quality education to more than 2200 meritorious students from economically weaker sections of the society. The Schools provide the students a learning ecosystem which is a perfect blend of modern techniques and traditional values facilitating the enhancement of their physical, cognitive and social skills and values.

NABET under Quality Council of India (QCI) certified Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad as the ‘NABET Accredited School’ thus making it the first cost-free school in India and the first private school in Ahmedabad city to achieve this feat.

Adani Vidya Mandir schools are the first few schools in India to include ‘Coding Sandpit’ as part of their regular curriculum, in association with Cambridge University Press. The schools are equipped with smart laboratory, modern libraries, convenient transportation system, facilities for sports and extra-curricular activities, well maintained canteen, activity room etc. In addition, students from class 11th and 12th undergo a week-long industry exposure programme so that each of them can prepare well and take up their dream professions.