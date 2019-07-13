Adani Vidya Mandir gets ASSOCHAM Award

Adani VidyaMandir (AVM), Ahmedabad receives the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019 as the ‘Best Education Initiative (School Serving Social Cause)’.

The official the communique says – ‘This the award is in recognition for the excellence Adani VidyaMandir strives in its operation and the immense contribution the institute is making in the field of education. It is an organization like you that make the country and the society proud of.’

The award was conferred to Adani VidyaMandirduring EduMeet 2019 & Education Excellence Awards in Kolkata.

“The way we educate our children today shall inevitably decide the destiny of our nation tomorrow. Collectively, all of us owe immense responsibility in enabling our children, especially those from the less-privileged background; to create a brighter, dignified and equitable future,” said Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation.

Adani VidyaMandir, Ahmedabad (AVMA) is the first cost-free school in India to attain the NABET accreditation under the Quality Council of India (QCI). In addition, this is also, the first school in India to include ‘Coding Sandpit’ as a part of its regular curriculum, in association with Cambridge University Press.

The school is equipped with a smart laboratory, modern libraries, convenient transportation the system, facilities for sports and extra-curricular activities, well maintained canteen, activity room, etc. In addition, students from class 11thand 12th undergo a week-long industry exposure program so that each of them can prepare well and take up their dream professions.

AVMA has now become a 100% process-driven school incorporating the best practices in India and abroad into the school system. These processes and their implementation are audited and validated by third parties.

AVMA was established in 2008 and affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). All the students belong to a family with an average annual income below Rs. 1 Lakh.

Like the Ahmedabad campus, Adani VidyaMandirs in Surguja (Chhattisgarh) and Bhadreshwar (Gujarat) are also cost-free schools building a brighter future of children from low-income group families.

These schools have state-of-the-art infrastructure and appropriately qualified and trained teachers. Adani VidyaMandirs have been preparing 2,100 young minds every year.

Adani Vidyalayas in Tirora (Maharashtra) and Kawai (Rajasthan), Adani DAV Public School in Dhamra (Odisha), Adani Public School in Mundra (Gujarat) and NavchetanVidyalaya in Hazira (Gujarat) provides subsidized quality education to 2,600 students annually. Adani Foundation also facilitates quality education for 100,000 children through 600 schools and balwadis across India.