Adani Wilmar Limited receives Great Place To Work Certification for the Sixth Consecutive Year

New Delhi, 07th April 2023: Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the largest growing packaged food FMCG companies in India, has been certified as a Great Place To Work for the sixth consecutive year. The organization has been lauded for its effective HR initiatives and noteworthy policies, which have resulted in a workplace culture that is healthy and inclusive. The consistent performance of the company for six years was a direct result of the thoroughly positive feedback from its employees.

The certification is directly linked to the survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, a global management research and consulting firm dedicated to organizations. GPTW helps organizations achieve business goals through research and analysis and effectively helps them in building better workplaces. The evaluation process consists of extensive documentation showcasing the processes and policies followed by the company and is supported by the actual responses collected during the survey.

AWL has had an edge in these surveys due to the various HR initiatives undertaken by the organization to ensure a high rate of employee engagement, constant learning, employee-wellbeing, and overall development which are extremely crucial for a productive workplace. While initiatives like ‘Papa-Mummy Ki Office-Office’ and ‘Family Fiesta’ have encouraged our employees and their family members to bond with each other, celebrations of various festivals have helped foster an appreciation for different cultures and traditions. The company has also organized various wellness sessions, corporate fitness challenges, and sports tournaments like HIT & FIT in a bid to promote physical and mental wellness among its employees. AWL has also organized several training interventions throughout the year to upskill its employees on a consistent basis.

AWL has also adopted a strong employee retention strategy, due to which it currently has over 850 employees associated with the company for over a whole decade.