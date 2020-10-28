ADDA Launches Contact-Less Visitor Entry Feature

This year has seen ADDA on a successful roll of product innovation and enhancements. The brand is starting the quarter with a bang with the release of the new GateKeeper Feature – Contact-less Visitor Entry.

In the month of May 2020, the ICMR had declared security guards as frontline workers. The feature aims to minimise contact between visitors and security guards in residential communities by as high as 80%, thereby protecting the health interest of the guards. The primary users of the feature will be the guards and visitors.

The usage is simple and in the style of self-service. On scanning a unique Community QR Code, the visitor will be led to the Check-In Form. On filling the details, they shall receive an OTP to complete the Visitor Verification Process. The entire process can be completed by the visitors without downloading the ADDA App.

While the Feature shall definitely help in stopping the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in Communities, its benefits go beyond the crisis of the pandemic. The Contact-less Visitor Entry feature also solves several user pain points – cuts down wait time at the gate by 85%; allows simultaneous check-ins by multiple visitors; promotes data privacy through automated digitised verification; reduces the need for manpower/hardware resources by close to 50%.

Krishanu Mukherjee, Product Head of ADDA says,”It is a simple yet highly effective solution. The solution helps to maintain social distancing between the Security guards, the frontline workers in a community, and all visitors. without compromising the security in any way. Our pilot implementations saw eager adoption among security guards as well as visitors, because of multiple benefits to both parties, and we hope our customers will be able to benefit a lot using this solution.“