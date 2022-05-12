ADDA streamlines financial governance in communities for accountants & treasurers

Bengaluru, 12 May, 2022: ADDA, India’s top property management software and SaaS for Residential Community Management, hosted a four-hour workshop on Financial Governance to assist accountants and treasurers in streamlining their communities and ensuring long-term financial security.

This 4-hour session aimed to produce actionable ideas for living communities’ long-term financial stability and prosperity. The speakers of the event shared years of experience working with Association accountants, treasurers, and community management experts in keeping with its basic objectives. Also assisted the audience in gaining useful, actionable lessons on Community Financial Governance Best Practices, What’s New in this Field, and shattering a few well-circulated Myths.

San Banerjee, Co-founder & CEO, ADDA, added the ‘We tried to bust Myths about Community Finances and Accounting’ also we explored ‘GST & Taxation Checklist for Communities’. We discussed ‘Financial Governance and its Importance in Communities’ and ‘A Walkthrough on Setting Up Your Finances During Builder to Association Handover’. It helped set up strong pillars of financial governance for any living community across India & globally, ensuring their stability & prosperity in the long run.

Attendees to the Financial Governance event at Bengaluru’s Teri Auditorium were able to polish up their financial security knowledge and learn how to assist in the community’s financial governance. San Banerjee, Sunil A, Rahul Raj, and Iswar Dixena were the industry experts who guided the attendees with their in-depth knowledge.

It’s the first offline workshop following two years of covid, and there were more than 20 similar gatherings in the years leading up to the pandemic. “Neighborhoods of Tomorrow,” which focuses on sustainable best practices, “Rise High Awards,” “Water Workshop,” and so on. This program marks the return of ADDA’s thought-leading workshops, which encourage face-to-face interaction among Community Management Committees.