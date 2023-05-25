Adda52.com Launches ‘Gamepreneurship Decoded’, an Interactive Talk Series to help unleash the gamer in you

India | 25th May 2023: Adda52.com–India’s leading online poker destination, announced the launch of a new talk series, ‘Gamepreneurship Decoded’ to build awareness for poker as a sport that hones life skills and prepares them for real-life challenges in the future. With the surge in online gaming, the importance of mentorship cannot be ignored. The gaming platform further aims to promote poker as a viable career option and counsel students to take up the sport responsibly.

As a part of the series, Adda52 Game Ambassadors and India’s celebrated poker players, Arun Sriram, Ram Kakkar, Maria Kirloskar, and Pratibha Arya who have won millions in national as well as international poker tournaments, are hosting interactive sessions across leading colleges in India. During these sessions, each speaker shares their gaming journey and experience along with tips and tricks to improve gameplay. Participants would also have a chance to interact and seek guidance on Gamepreneurship.

Gamepreneurship Decoded kick-started with the cultural societies of the leading colleges such as Tryst (IIT Delhi), Aavhan (IIT Mumbai), Cultural Council (DTU), Students’ Union (Bharti College) in early 2023. The talk series will continue through the year and will touch 5000+ students across 25 colleges in 5 cities. The next sessions will be held on 26th May 2023 at the Bharti Vidyapeeth College.

Commenting about the campaign, Mr. Shivanandan Pare, Executive Director and CEO, Deltatech Gaming Ltd said, “We are excited to introduce the ‘Gamepreneurship Decoded’ for college students across the country. The session held by Adda52 Game Ambassadors will prepare the students to understand more about poker and the benefits of the game in learning life skills like patience, perseverance, and the ability to analyze the situation and act with precision.”

Adda52 Game Ambassador Arun Sriram said, “Learning the game of poker is quite popular amongst students in Western countries, hence some of the top-ranked international institutes promote learning through poker to their students to help them understand real-world challenges and find solutions using analytics and logic. Through poker, we develop the understanding of probability, the appetite for risk vs reward, how to control our emotions, manage our finances, and most importantly how to focus on making the best decisions with the information we have – all key essentials for students who will be exposed to the professional and competitive world in due course.”

Speaking about their experience, Vishesh Punia, Cultural Head, 2022-23 Cultural Council, DTU, said “Poker is a skill-based game, where each move on the table requires sharp acumen. And, it was well articulated by the Adda52 Game Ambassadors, who mentored us about the basics of the game. The entire college had a wonderful time and the students are excited to explore poker as a viable career option.”

“We are glad to have Adda52.com deliver the insightful poker masterclass in our college. It was an outstanding experience to engage with sharp and innovative poker professionals. The Adda52 Game Ambassadors clarified every single query of the students around poker & guided them to become a better player.” said Atharva Tayade, Aavhan- Overall Coordinator, IIT Bombay.

The ‘Gamepreneurship Decoded’ talk series is the latest initiative by Adda52.com to promote the game of poker in India. With this talk series, the brand stands true to its mission of educating and spreading awareness about the benefits of learning poker skills and the importance of responsible gaming, supported by an active community of some of the best poker players across India.