Adecco India collaborates with Jagriti Sewa Sansthan to encourage rural entrepreneurship for Young Talents

Bangalore, 17th May 2023: Adecco, a leading global workforce provider, collaborates with Jagriti Sewa Sansthan (Jagriti) to promote Rural Entrepreneurship in India through a training program focused on skills development in Purvanchal. Adecco India will leverage its existing capabilities and expertise in this area to provide incubation support for Jagriti Sewa Sansthan, helping to build the Rural Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Purvanchal’s three districts. In this initiative, Adecco’s focus will be on building employability for young people by teaching them market-oriented skills, like communication, presentation, and personality development, all of which are essential for both job seekers and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the collaboration Mr. Ajay Sethi, Country Head, Adecco India, said, “We need a strong focus on future skills to address the rising skills gap, especially with the young. Through partnering with the Rural Entrepreneurship Development program, we can lay the foundation for a sustainable future for them. Jagriti Sewa Sansthan is the perfect partner for Adecco in terms of building employability – this exciting collaboration will equip young people with the skills they need to thrive.” Mr. Ashutosh Kumar, CEO of Jagriti said, “Young talents in the underprivileged areas of India are waiting to rise and contribute to the growth of the country, but, alas, they are often ignored, A supportive ecosystem with a long-term vision is needed. This is why we are delighted to join Adecco India in building these ecosystems for skilling and entrepreneurship in eastern Uttar Pradesh.”

Adecco India commits to conducting sustainable social initiatives that provide education and job training opportunities, especially for underserved populations. The company has made an annual contribution of Rs. 50 lakhs to Jagriti Sewa Sansthan in order to build the Rural Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.