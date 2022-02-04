Adgcraft bags Communication mandate for Primathon

New Delhi, February 04, 2022: Adgcraft, a new-age communications agency, has been awarded the communications mandate for Primathon. Primathon Technologies is a Gurgaon-based company founded in 2018 by IIT-Delhi alumni to push beyond any bounds in order to produce scalable software solutions. They produce customised software solutions for their customers and can also give full-time contracts to their qualified developers.

x

Adgcraft will be in charge of planning, implementing, and managing Primathon’s strategic and creative solutions as part of the mandate. Among other things, the agency will expand Primathon’s market reach, facilitate market engagement via print and digital media, manage external communication, and establish media relations. The brand is trying to reach out to more people and invite them to adopt their software solutions as part of a new communications strategy, and Adgcraft will help them do so. From Adgcraft’s Noida office, the account will be managed and supervised.

Commenting on the association, the Founder and Director of Primathon, Sagar Patidar, said, “Today, what we require is a fresh approach to enhance our brand’s reach amongst our customers, and we, at Primathon, believe that partnering with Adgcraft will help us achieve that. We are happy to have a leading PR and creative agency such as Adgcraft on board with us to help us drive the right communication strategies, backed by their expertise, insightful industry knowledge, and strong media connections.” x On winning the mandate, Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Adgcraft, said, “It has been a complete pleasure to win Primathon’s mandate. Software and technology have become a core part of our lives, and we believe in Primathon’s missions and goals, and we are here to craft their communications through that journey. We are looking forward to this association.”

Adgcraft has offices in Noida and Lucknow. The agency manages brands from multiple sectors, such as startups, lifestyle, health, logistics, real estate, fin-tech, education, travel, hospitality, etc.