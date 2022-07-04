Adgcraft organises a one-day workshop titled Digital Evaluation for Public Relations and Journalism on its first anniversary

New Delhi, July 2022: Adgcraft, a new age communication agency based in Noida, celebrated its first anniversary with a workshop on Digital Evaluation for PR and Journalism for aspiring Mass Communication and Journalism students at their headquarters.

The goal of this workshop is to provide a platform for young communication industry talent to prepare for real-world challenges and receive practical feedback from industry experts. Mr. Kumar Pankaj, National Bureau Chief, Deshbandhu, Mr. Rohan Singh, Correspondent, CNBC Awaaz, Ms. Anshul Majumdar, Journalist, CNBC TV18, Mr. Arbab Usmani, Co-founder and CEO, Uppskill digital marketing institute, and Mr. Ujjwal Agrain, Policy Enthusiast and Media Specialist spoke at the workshop.

Various topics were covered during the workshop, which includes a guide to crafting a successful media pitch, career opportunities in digital journalism, the role of public relations in government policies and programmes, regional public relations and its importance in India, and the challenges of building a brand in the digital medium.

Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Adgcraft, commented on the occasion, “ Deciding the right career without proper guidance is nearly impossible today. In order to help the young talent to make the right career choice, we had organised this workshop, which was a stage of industry experts which will help students gain insight of PR and Journalism and decide a right career path. It is the first in the series & we would be organising many more in future.”

Adgcraft has offices in Noida and Lucknow. The agency managed 50+ brands in one year from multiple sectors, such as startups, lifestyle, health, logistics, real estate, fin-tech, education, travel, hospitality, Entertainment etc.