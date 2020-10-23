Adidas celebrates the growing love for sneakers with ‘Sneakers Day’

Continuing to invest in India by bringing global stories and curating meaningful consumer experiences, Adidas, staying true to its creators positioning, has extended an opportunity to consumers to celebrate sneaker culture with the specially curated ‘Sneakers day’ initiative. Sneakers Day is a four-day festival being hosted from October 22nd-25th 2020 and celebrates the best of Adidas Performance and Originals Sneakers while making it accessible to a wider audience through a host of engagement activities and impressive deals.

Over the last few years, sneaker culture in the country has expanded beyond just products and has become a lifestyle that manifests itself via music, culture, art, etc. It is rapidly growing in India, and increasingly getting in sync with global trends thanks to a rise in awareness and real-time knowledge of the latest and most exciting launches.

Speaking on this occasion, Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas said, “Sneakers are a strong growth category for us and Adidas India has witnessed a 300% increase in sneaker sales over the last 3 years, especially in the premium and hype categories. Consumers in India are embracing and experimenting with sneakers as an integral part of their lifestyle, going beyond casual wear, to formal and occasion wear. As a brand, we have some of the most iconic sneakers in our portfolio including Stan Smith, Superstar, NMD, Ultraboost and the Yeezys among many more across price segments, catering to the needs of a vast and diverse audience. We are excited to announce the Adidas ‘Sneakers Day’festival and celebrate the growing culture with our fans and the wider community.”

Social media has played an important role in bridging information gaps, while brands have ensured that Indian consumers get access to the best of global launches on the same day as consumers on other parts of the world. Local communities celebrating and growing the culture have played a vital role in propagating this culture at the grassroots. Sneakers are a part of mainstream fashion now with the biggest celebrities flaunting and showcasing their kicks.

Through this initiative, Adidas aims to bring together diverse audiences and drive impetus to a fast-growing and already strong sneaker community, offering various exciting deals and access to limited-ed Adidas memorabilia along with a year-long supply of sneakers. Any consumer who shops for INR 25K & more from the Adidas online store www.shop.adidas.co.in or select retail stores stands a chance to win a year-long supply of Adidas footwear and merchandise.

To find out more, please visit: www.shop.adidas.co.in between the 22nd and 25th of Oct’ 2020