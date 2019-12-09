adidas India takes up a ‘Sole’ful Initiative to Boost Its sustainability drive

Living the sustainability drive in all its might, sportswear giant adidas’ collaboration with Greensole is a testimony of the efforts that the brand is putting in to make a real difference towards environment conservation and the adoption of a circular economy.

To further the idea of sustainability, adidas has partnered with Greensole, an Indian NGO providing unique solution of upcycling old and discarded footwear into a comfortable and lightweight slipper.

adidas has always been at the forefront of impacting lives through their core belief, ‘Through Sport, We Have The Power To Change Lives’. With this partnership, they are living this belief and implementing this unique collaboration of upcycling used/discarded pair of shoes.

Neelendra Singh, Managing Director, adidas India said, “Through sports we have the power to change lives” is not only our core belief it is our purpose and why we do what we do. As a global brand we work to inspire and enable people to harness the power of sport in their lives. As one of the few companies we also integrate sustainability into our business model, by taking sustainability to the product level. By partnering with Greensole, at adidas India we upcycle old/discarded shoes into slippers at a minimum cost and provide them to under-privileged children in rural areas who walk to school bare feet”.

adidas is associated with Greensole since Dec 2016 and has carried out a few donation drives of upcycled footwear.

Shriyans Bhandari, co-founder of Greensole on announcing this partnership said, “GreenSole is investing in design and R&D to ensure each part of the shoe, and not just the sole or insock, is upcycled/recycled. To partner with a brand like adidas reinforces the fact that there is a lot of work that needs to be undertaken in the field of sustainability and global brands can help address these concerns at a larger level, thereby influencing the masses to contribute to mother nature.”

The association’s main target is to reach underprivileged school kids from class 1 to 10, in tribal areas across the country, from Jawhar in Maharashtra to Daringbadi village in Odisha and from Nizamabad in Telangana to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where to own a single pair of basic footwear is considered to be a luxury.