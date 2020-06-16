adidas Launches Reusable ‘Face Covers’ in India across 75 cities

As lockdown measures begin to gradually ease up and we look to leaving our homes to reconnect with our teammates, Adidas launched high-quality Face Covers at an introductory price of Rs. 699 for a pack of 3, in an attempt to help people stay safe. The Adidas Face Covers have been launched in two variants – Adidas performance and Adidas Originals Blue with features such as:

Prime green fabric – high performance recycled fabric free of virgin plastic

2 layer fabric with stretchable ear straps for a tight and comfortable fit.

Reusable and washable at 60°c using regular detergent

Sizes suitable for adults and children

Manish Sapra, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas India, said: “As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, people need increased protection while venturing out. The product is designed to help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission. We believe that the Adidas Face Cover is another way we can support and work together with our consumers & community to make an even greater impact.”

Adidas has been reallocating design and supply chain resources to create reusable Face Covers that are being added to its range of products. Whilst not medically graded, the Face Covers will be widely available to relieve the burden on limited medical-grade mask supplies.

Both Face Covers will be available in two sizes — small and large across 75 cities and atwww.shop.adidas.co.intoday onwards. To find out more,please visit: www.shop.adidas.co.in