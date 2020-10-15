Adidas launches the all-new X-9000 series of footwear

Today, adidas released the all-new X9000 series of footwear under the ‘Feel the Future’ campaign.

The X9000 range is designed for the fast pace and high energy of our hyperconnected world. Inspired by gaming culture,it aims to create new opportunities and ways for GenZ creators to level up their performance and style.

The new silhouettes, with the boost midsole, provide cushioning that keeps one comfortable through the day and are a delight aesthetically ensuring an on-point style-game while hanging out or gaming with friends. Floating triangles and supportive underlays give the stretchy knit upper a bold and futuristic look.

Featuring bold profiles the new range of X9000 series- X9000L4 and X9000L3will be available in 8 different color ways at adidas online store – www.shop.adidas.co.in & select retail outlets across India at a price of INR 13,999/- and INR 11,999/- respectively.