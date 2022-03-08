adidas’ Launches Ultraboost 22 in New Colorway

Mumbai, March 08, 2022 – Today, adidas Running reveals a new colorway for the latest addition to the iconic Ultraboost franchise. Having initially launched in December 2021 in mauve, the Ultraboost 22 is now available in a new colorway.

Created by an all-women team, the adidas Ultraboost 22 provides runners with 4% more forefront energy return than the Ultraboost 21 for women. Tapping into women-specific insights and using an online anatomy database of 1.2 million foot scans, conducted and analysed by footwear and technology researchers Jura, Žabkar&Džerosk, the Ultraboost 22 is tailored to create a 360-degree fit improvement for the female foot.

The new adidas Ultraboost 22 features:

•Energy Return –•Linear Energy Push (LEP) – The adidas Linear Energy Push is an evolution of the torsion system which works in harmony with the boost midsole and the newly designed outsole for a responsive ride.

•PRIMEKNIT+ – The refined PRIMEKNIT+ forged zones made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

•360° fit improvement – The fit is based on a new last built on female anatomical insights. It reflects a narrower heel, a lower instep and keeps the unique S-curve heel