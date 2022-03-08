adidas’ Launches Ultraboost 22 in New Colorway

Mumbai, March 08, 2022 – Today, adidas Running reveals a new colorway for the latest addition to the iconic Ultraboost franchise. Having initially launched in December 2021 in mauve, the Ultraboost 22 is now available in a new colorway.
Created by an all-women team, the adidas Ultraboost 22 provides runners with 4% more forefront energy return than the Ultraboost 21 for women. Tapping into women-specific insights and using an online anatomy database of 1.2 million foot scans, conducted and analysed by footwear and technology researchers Jura, Žabkar&Džerosk, the Ultraboost 22 is tailored to create a 360-degree fit improvement for the female foot.
The new adidas Ultraboost 22 features:
•Energy Return –•Linear Energy Push (LEP) – The adidas Linear Energy Push is an evolution of the torsion system which works in harmony with the boost midsole and the newly designed outsole for a responsive ride.
•PRIMEKNIT+ – The refined PRIMEKNIT+ forged zones made with yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.
•360° fit improvement – The fit is based on a new last built on female anatomical insights. It reflects a narrower heel, a lower instep and keeps the unique S-curve heel
Speaking about the new Ultraboost 22 Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas said – Following on from our successful launch of the Ultraboost 22 last year, we’re excited to continue its legacy with the launch of the silhouette in a new colorway. The UB22 has been designed keeping the woman runner and her comfort as prime focus. It is through products like these, that we aim to support women and enable them create their own possibilities