Aditya Birla Capital Limited collaborates with NPCI to develop and promote digital payments

Bangalore, March 1, 2023 : Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group (“Aditya Birla Capital”) announced its collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries to its customers.

This collaboration marks entry of Aditya Birla Capital into payments space through its operating subsidiaries and envisages faster adoption of the new technologies in collaboration with NPCI and its subsidiaries with an objective to promote digital payments.

Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, Head Digital Platforms and Analytics, Aditya Birla Capital “We are delighted to partner with NPCI to offer a complete set of digital payment options to our customers. It is our intention to offer a comprehensive suite of financial solutions to our customers and the digital payment solutions is a significant addition to the financial services portfolio offerings. This gets us closer to becoming a one stop shop for all finance needs of our customers. We will create distinctive propositions for existing customers of Aditya Birla Capital and also focus on acquiring new customers from market. Given the group’s focus on building presence across products, we foresee a huge potential to target the requirements of untapped customers. Our foray into digital Payments in partnership with NPCI will give us the competitive edge to offer a frictionless digital payment experience to our customers”

Ms. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer at NPCI, said, “NPCI has always looked to expand the digital payments universe and bring more and more netizens/ citizens into it. For us, it has always been about seamless, simple digital payments experience to all of India and beyond. As Aditya Birla Capital embarks on their journey into payments, the partnership enables both of us to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to create value and enhance the overall customer experience. This shall bring all of the offerings of Aditya Birla Capital and its subsidiaries together, driving access to financial services and financial inclusion.”