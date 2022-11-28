Aditya Birla Group’s ‘House of Brands’ venture TMRW partners with 8 Digital-First Lifestyle Brands

New Delhi, November 28, 2022: TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, today announced a partnership with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands. These partnerships with the new-age founders have been struck within a few months of the launch of the venture. TMRW is on a path to creating a leading technology-led Digital First ‘House of Brands’ business over the next several years. With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of INR 700 Cr+ and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of INR 1500 Cr+ in the next 12 months.

The investment in these 8 D2C brands establishes a strong foundation with a diversified portfolio across several fashion sub-categories. With this portfolio, TMRW has established a presence across a broad spectrum of apparel segments ranging from Casual Wear, Kid’s Wear to Western Wear. The plan is to expand in related Lifestyle categories including Beauty & Personal Care. TMRW’s vision is to partner with new-age founders by bringing in strategic, operational & technological capabilities in addition to growth capital. With synergistic investments that will power multiple brands, TMRW will enable blitz scaling and brand building.

TMRW has established a strong D2C portfolio across multiple large and growing sub-categories across these 8 brands:

Women’s Western Wear (Berrylush): Style forward, fast fashion brand for Gen-Z women

Casual & Expressive Wear (Bewakoof): India’s largest D2C fashion brand in expressive & casual wear for Gen-Z / Millennials led by various pop culture & fandom trends

Women’s Casual & Western Wear (Juneberry): Emerging fashion-forward brand for Women focusing on casual wear occasions

Teen’s Occasion Wear (Natilene): Western Wear Brand for Teen Girls

Kid’s Wear (Nauti Nati): Premier Kid’s Occasion Wear Brand for Girls & Boys

Athleisure & Active Wear (Nobero): Youth-focused D2C brand for active consumers. Trendy yet minimalistic products for fashion and functionality

Casual & Denim Wear (Urbano): Leading Denim lifestyle brand offering quality and fashion at affordable price points

Casual Wear & Fast Fashion (Weirdo): Fast Fashion brand in casual wear and streetwear for young men and women

Speaking about the investment, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, said, “ABFRL has a distinctive heritage of building marquee Fashion & Lifestyle brands. By tapping into ABFRL’s fashion capabilities and category expertise, TMRW is on the path to replicate the success in the Digital First space by building the next generation of memorable brands that will drive India’s E-Commerce growth.”

Prashanth Aluru, CEO and Co-founder, of TMRW, said, “We are excited about partnering with these amazing entrepreneurs that are disrupting multiple Lifestyle categories. With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling existing leading brands to become category leaders as well as be the category creators in several emerging categories. We will also leverage our deep partnerships within the E-Commerce & D2C ecosystem to be a force multiplier in the brand’s growth journey.”

Some of these transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and the signing of definitive documents.