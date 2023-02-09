Aditya Birla Housing Finance launches #ApnaGhar campaign

Bangalore: February 9, 2023: Positioning itself as an enabler of dreams, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd. (ABHFL), the Housing Finance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., rolled out its #ApnaGhar campaign. The digital campaign aims to inspire customers to build their ‘Sapno ka aashiyana’ and promises to support them at every step of the way through their ‘Sahi Salaah, Sahi Saathi, Sahi Home Loan Rakkam’ offering.

This Affordable and Informal Housing offering is built on a core promise of providing customers from the underserved segment with the advisory that’s just the right fit for fulfilling their dreams, thus guiding them towards the right path and providing them with a home loan that best suit their requirement. What’s noteworthy is that under the offering, consumers can avail of a loan of up to INR 50 lakhs without the need to submit income proof.

The campaign has been created on a relatable and touching note, showcasing the sentiments of a common man who usually suppresses his dreams due to insufficient funds, fear of approaching lenders due to lack of documents, and limited knowledge about the various financial solutions he can turn towards for achieving these dreams. Through this film, Aditya Birla Housing Finance intends to extend a lending hand and help the underserved segment set the ball rolling towards getting the right home loan and loan against property.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd. said, “At Aditya Birla Housing Finance, our constant endeavour is to listen to the customer’s stated and unstated needs and develop strategies to build convenience, simplicity, and trust. Through the #ApnaGhar campaign, we want to remove the doubts and fears that cloud the mind of the underserved segments and reassure them that ABHFL is committed to listening to them, understanding their needs, simplifying the procedures, and they can trust ABHFL with Sahi Salaah, Sahi Saathi, and Sahi Home Loan Rakkam”.

The intention of creating this digital film is to reach out to a diverse set of audience to showcase the array of affordable and informal housing loan solutions provided by Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd. under its ‘Sahi Salaah, Sahi Saathi, Sahi Home Loan Rakkam’ offering. The campaign will be amplified across the social and digital media channels of Aditya Birla Housing Finance, as well as OOH, to reach a wider set of audience across Indore and Madurai.