Aditya Birla World Academy and Aditya Birla Education Academy || Year-End Quote

Prodipta Hore, Director, Aditya Birla Education Academy

“We saw, first hand, in the last two years, how important it is to keep India’s educators up to date on new tools and techniques to achieve the best learning outcomes with their students. While schools have resumed physically, the ongoing COVID-19 situation indicates that we cannot be complacent. It is imperative to continue India’s push to teach the teachers, to ensure they are fully prepared for any eventuality. This push is not only necessary for teachers to impart education in newer and more effective ways, but also for their own professional growth into seasoned and wise leaders. In 2023, we will continue to see teacher education being prioritised by the government, as well as educational institutions. The sector is being revolutionised globally, and India needs to leverage this to uplift our quality of education further. To be a global leader in all spheres, it is vital for our country to ensure our educators are well-equipped with all the knowledge and expertise necessary to develop students into able leaders of our future.”

-By Radhika Sinha, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy

“As students came back to school in 2022, schools across witnessed the emergence of new challenges. While, earlier, they were struggling to cope with online learning and isolation from their social groups on resumption of physical classes, many felt the pressure of going back to a school schedule they were no longer used to. For some, online teaching learning had posed its own challenges thereby creating learning gaps that compounded the issue of getting ‘back to school’. It is the responsibility of all educators to continue to support them and guide them through the challenges they have been facing, and help them optimise their potential.

On the other hand, the two years gone by have taught us lessons in resilience and gratitude and whatever the challenges in the future, we would all be in a better position to handle change. There had been a significant paradigm shift in the nature of education. In keeping the best of both worlds, teachers will use e-games as well as other new pedagogical practices to engage students thereby making their learning contemporary and hence more meaningful. 2023 will take us onto new journeys and we are all geared up to take the strides towards excellence.”