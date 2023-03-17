Aditya Birla World Academy Students Present Tokens of Love and Compassion to the Elderly on International Day of Happiness

Mumbai, March 2023: Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), an established international school in Mumbai, celebrated the International Day of Happiness by spreading love and compassion to elderly individuals. Led by six members of the ABWA student council team, several hundred specially-curated care packages were presented to elderly individuals in need. The entire initiative was planned and executed by ABWA students, under the guidance of faculty members, who raised funds for the activity through social initiatives such as an art auction, dance marathon, and fete. The students visited Helpage India’s Mobile Healthcare Unit (MHU) site at Jyeshta Nagarik Mandal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East).

The initiative was facilitated by Helpage India, a prominent Indian non-governmental organization that works to address the needs of elderly individuals who lack resources, advocating for their rights and supporting them in leading dignified and healthy lives. The event aimed to spread joy and promote happiness by connecting students with the elderly and fostering a sense of empathy and compassion in the next generation of leaders. ABWA believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals who can contribute to society and make a positive impact in their communities.