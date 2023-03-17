Aditya Birla World Academy Students Present Tokens of Love and Compassion to the Elderly on International Day of Happiness

Mumbai, March 2023: Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), an established international school in Mumbai, celebrated the International Day of Happiness by spreading love and compassion to elderly individuals. Led by six members of the ABWA student council team, several hundred specially-curated care packages were presented to elderly individuals in need. The entire initiative was planned and executed by ABWA students, under the guidance of faculty members, who raised funds for the activity through social initiatives such as an art auction, dance marathon, and fete. The students visited Helpage India’s Mobile Healthcare Unit (MHU) site at Jyeshta Nagarik Mandal, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East).
The initiative was facilitated by Helpage India, a prominent Indian non-governmental organization that works to address the needs of elderly individuals who lack resources, advocating for their rights and supporting them in leading dignified and healthy lives. The event aimed to spread joy and promote happiness by connecting students with the elderly and fostering a sense of empathy and compassion in the next generation of leaders. ABWA believes in nurturing well-rounded individuals who can contribute to society and make a positive impact in their communities.
Commenting about the initiative, Radhika Sinha, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, stated, “Meeting the elderly and spending time with them was an enriching and heart-warming experience for our students. They were truly inspired by the resilience, kindness, and vibrancy of these incredible individuals, who have faced hardships with grace and positivity. This initiative has taught our students a valuable lesson about the power of happiness, even in the face of challenges and difficult circumstances. At Aditya Birla World Academy, we believe in holistic learning that emphasizes character-building alongside academic excellence. We hope that this experience has instilled in our students a sense of responsibility towards contributing to the social sector and that they will continue to make a positive impact in their communities in the future.”
Commenting on the initiative, Prakash N. Borgaonkar, Head – Maharashtra & Goa, said, “On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, the students from Aditya Birla World Academy visited our Mobile Healthcare Unit site. It was a great experience to see that two generations are coming together as we always try to involve the younger generation in our program so that they can come and spend time with the older generation and the intergenerational bond can be restored. Moreover, this is the age where students can inculcate such values in their minds so that they can understand the importance of their grandparents and the senior citizens.”