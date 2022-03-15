Aditya has helped grow AppsFlyer India’s CSM function by 4X since 2017

Bangalore, March 15, 2022: AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, has promoted Aditya Maheshwari, former Head of Customer Success, India, to Director of Customer Success, INSEA/ANZ. In his new role, Aditya will spearhead the CSM function across India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand region while driving the growth of customers, business, & teams. Based out of Bengaluru, Aditya will report to Sanjay Trisal, General Manager, INSEA/ANZ, and Wenjun Ai, AVP of Customer Success, APAC. Aditya will enable and mentor teams across the region to understand customer wants, improve their experience with AppsFlyer products leading to customer success.

Aditya has been driving some of the company’s most complex customer accounts and has grown them by 10x. In his new role, Aditya will be leading teams in multiple geographies to define the success path for customers across popular app categories such as Gaming, Entertainment, Shopping, Food & Drink, EdTech, and more. Aditya’s immediate priorities will be based on the three broad pillars of AppsFlyer’s customer success framework. The three pillars will include customer growth, business growth as well as team development.

Sanjay Trisal, General Manager AppsFlyer INSEA/ANZ, said, “It has been a pleasure working with a young maverick like Aditya who has grown from strength to strength in the organization. He has played a pivotal role in India, one of our fastest-growing markets, and his expertise will support benchmarking customer success in the global regions. Aditya will help AppsFlyer take its customers ahead with products and solutions while doubling down on building sustainable value for them amidst the evolving mobile ecosystem. I congratulate him on this new and challenging role.”

Aditya Maheshwari, Director of Customer Success, INSEA/ANZ said, “The mobile ecosystem has undergone a massive transformation in terms of measurement and privacy. Equipping marketers to pivot their strategy by taking a privacy-first, innovation-centric approach will help them navigate the new world. I envision AppsFlyer to not just be a product or service provider, but our customers’ ‘trusted advisors’, whom they turn to when there are any new regulations or policies or when they are looking to scale their business. I am excited to lead the CSM teams to help our customers and partners benefit even more from our expertise and high-quality solutions across the INSEA/ANZ region.”

