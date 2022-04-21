Aditya School of Sports announces the opening of its first residential cricket academy – ‘Aditya School of Sports Cricket Residential Academy and cricketer Jhulan Goswami as its mentor

The other mentors of Academy are Boria Majumdar, Gautam Shome and Abdul Monayem respectively

Kolkata, 21 April 2022: North Kolkata’s one of the prominent names in the secondary education, Aditya Academy Secondary and Aditya School of Sports has announced the opening of its first residential cricket academy – ‘Aditya School of Sports Cricket Residential Academy’ in West Bengal on Thursday at Baraf restaurant of Garia in the presence of Cricketer & Former Indian Captain, JhulanGoswami, who has joined the Academy as its mentor. The others present during the announcement Press Conference were Mr. Anirban Aditya, Chairman of Aditya Group, Mr. Abdul Monayem, Coach of ASOS Cricket Academy, Mr. Ankit Aditya, Vice Chairman of Aditya Group, Mrs. Roshni Aditya, Managing Director, Aditya Group and Mr. Gautam Shome,Chief Coach ASOS Cricket Residential Academy.

Aditya School of Sports is Bengal’s Best Integrated School for Sports, providing budding and professional athletes with a platform to pursue sporting excellence. ASOS offers a rigorous and challenging sports program with the best-in-sports training and facilities in a nurturing environment for young people. Aditya School of Sport was established in 2016. Since its inception, ASOS has been committed to spreading infrastructural facilities in sports training to the grass-root level aspirants of this geographical region.

Mr. Anirban Aditya, Chairman of Aditya Group commented in this regard, “Offering complete training in all spheres of sports, for both boys and girls under Aditya School of Sports, we are bent on giving a chance to every aspirant sportsman to take up sports as a career. There could not have been a better decision than to open the ASOS residential cricket academy to fulfil our dream for sports enthusiast students.” He further added, “We are planning to start certain