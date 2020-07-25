Admission Alert – FORE School extends application dates for PGDM in Big Data Analytics & Executive PGDM

FORE School of Management, New Delhi extended applications window for its Executive PGDM management programme for batch 2020-21 and PGDM in Big Data Analytics (PGDM BDA) programme for the batch 2020-22.

The Full-Time Executive PGDM offered by FORE School is a 15 months’ General management Programme approved by AICTE which aims to help middle-level managers, executives, working professionals, entrepreneurs or people in sabbatical take their career to the next level.

Ever since the One Year MBA program has come under the scanner of regulatory bodies, the number of queries and applications for this course has gone up.

Designed by industry leaders, for working professionals aiming for career growth and leadership positions in their respective organizations, the course offers an opportunity for professional and personal development through interactive learning including an International Immersion Module with global B-Schools and a 3 Months Project after completion of 12 Months Classroom training.

Last Date to apply – July 31st 2020

The recently introduced 2 year Full-Time PGDM in Big Data Analytics (PGD Big Data Analytics) with limited intake of 60 seats, is also open for the 2020-22 batch. The course offers specialization in Big Data Analytics and second specialization in other traditional PGDM specializations. Incidentally, FORE School has been offering certification in Big Data Analytics for Business & Management, in collaboration with the University of California Riverside for the past few years.

Candidates with valid CAT/XAT/GMAT score can apply. Last Date to apply – July 31st 2020

The program offers to develop skills like Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, Innovation & Design Thinking, Marketing Analytics, FinTech, Venture Capital, M&A, etc. in association with academic partners like the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore with ‘NTU-FORE Global Management Certificate’. The key advantages also include lateral placement support and also the opportunity to do live projects with the companies during the course.