ADMISSION ALERT: Heritage Gurugram opens admissions for Academic Session, 2021-22

14th August 2020: Heritage announces admissions for academic session 2021-22 for its CBSE (Heritage Xperiential Learning School) and International (Heritage International Xperiential School) schools in Gurugram.

About Heritage Xperiential Learning School: Heritage Xperiential Learning School, India’s no. 1 ranked CBSE school, with its experiential project-based pedagogy and integrated curriculum, has established a formidable reputation for itself as a progressive, innovative school in just over a decade that it has been operational. HXLS has regularly found representation in the top 10 schools of the country as much for its academic reputation and infrastructure, as for its focus on students with special needs or those from economically weaker sections. Other areas where the school has been cited for excellence include co-curricular activity, leadership and management, sports education, life skills education and conflict resolution, and parent involvement.

About Heritage Xperiential Learning School: Drawing on best practice research from US and UK, Heritage International Xperiential School ensures mastery of essential skills and content. It is a small vibrant, nurturing and caring community that stimulates and fosters children’s natural curiosity and passion for learning through connecting all explorations to the world beyond our classroom walls. The International School has three programmes: the Primary Programme, Middle Programme and Senior Programme. The International Primary Programme (Nursery to Grade 3) is located in DLF phase 5 while the middle and senior programmes are located in the HXLS, Sector 62, campus.

The schools will be opening admissions to South Delhi students for the first time.

Age Criterion for Nursery – 3.5 years as on 31st March, 2021 for CBSE and 3.5 years as on 31st July, 2021 for International Curriculum.

Applications open from 14th August, 2020. Last date for Nursery application is 21st August, 2020.

Admissions Information Session: Sunday, 16th August, 2020 at 4.30 pm. Register through https://bit.ly/heritagesession

How to apply: Visit www.hixs.org for International and www.hxls.org for CBSE admissions.