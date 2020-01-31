Admission Test is on 2nd February, 2020

FIITJEE will conduct Admission Test on 2nd February, 2020 to gauge the Aptitude & Potential of students to qualify JEE Advanced, JEE Main & various other competitive/ scholastic exams.

Admission Test is an Opportunity for students presently inClass V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X &XI to join a fiitjee Classroom/Integrated School Program with an Early Start Advantage.

JEE Preparation becomes relatively simpler, more certainand stress-free. Also, in the process, it unravels student’s inherent potential and helps him/her get the best possible rank. As a result, it will enable students to prepare for JEE Advanced stress-free, tension-free and withconfidence.

It will enable students to start their Academic Preparation just after final exams, study with the Brightest Minds in a superior learning environment and get sufficient Time for Self-Study, Doubt Clearance, Additional Practice Tests while gaining better adaptability to the quantum jump in the level of difficulty.

With exposure to competitive exams at an Early stage, Best-in-class faculty and a comprehensive teaching methodology, students will be better geared up for Scholastic/ Competitive examinations like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, Olympiads, KVPY, X/XII Boards, NTSE, JSTSE,Jr. Olympiads.

“FIITJEE is the only institute to have a profound value system whose very foundation is laid on dedication, sincerity, transparency and truth. Our students are naturally influenced by these qualities and thus acquire traits which are important for Success in any vista of life. Our training pattern is unique and we focus on improving the Analytical skill and Fundamental thinking of students and in the process their IQ, EQ, and SQ are enhanced”, says Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

Understanding students’ needs at different stages of their preparation has been the guiding force behind the teaching methodology at FIITJEE. It is also the secret behind the success of FIITJEE students in various National and International Level exams.

Last date to register for Admission Test: Saturday, 1stFebruary, 2020