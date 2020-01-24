Admissions Deadline for Great Lakes’ Flagship One Year MBA: 31st January 2020

Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-schools of the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon, has its Admissions Deadline on 31st January, 2020 for its One year full time Post Graduate Program in Management, a fast track MBA program for professionals with 2+ year of work experience.

The Great Lakes PGPM, is a flagship One year MBA program for professionals with 2+ years of work experience. It leverages a global faculty pool, peer learning among the diverse pool of experienced students, extensive industry networking and experiential learning. The Great Lakes PGPM is among the few programs in the country to have the prestigious global accreditation from AMBA, UK with Chennai campus having SAQS accreditation as well. The PGPM program has been consistently ranked in the top 5 one year MBA programs in the country by the magazines like Outlook (3rd) & Business World (4th). Great Lakes was also ranked 5th among top private B-schools by Outlook, 9th by Business India & 18th by NIRF among top Indian B-schools.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGPM 2020-21:

· All applicants are required to appear for GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT before applying. Previous years scores are also accepted.

· Work experience of 2 years by April 30th, 2020.

To learn more about the PGPM, click here and to Apply Online, click here.

Highlights of Great Lakes Institute of Management

· World Class Faculty: 25+ International visiting faculty from the likes of Kellogg, Stanford, Yale, etc. and 50+ renowned full time faculty offer unparalleled learning and global perspectives.

· Innovative Curriculum: Future oriented business curriculum. Pioneer in introducing Analytics, AI and Machine Learning in MBA specialization.

· Rankings: Great Lakes is ranked 5th by Outlook in Top Private MBA Institutions, 9th by Business India in top Indian B-Schools, 18th overall & 4th among Private B-schools by NIRF under Ministry of HRD (Chennai Campus). The Great Lakes PGPM program has been consistently ranked in the top one year MBA programs in the country (3rd by Outlook).

· Globally Benchmarked: The programs are Accredited by AMBA, UK at both Chennai and Gurgaon campuses. While the PGDM program offered in Chennai campus also has the prestigious global accreditation from National Board of Accreditation (NBA), the PGPM program has the SAQS Accreditation and Collaborations. The institute also has collaborations with Top Global B-Schools like HKUST, Babson, IIT Stuart School of Business to name a few.

· Experiential Learning: Emphasis on experiential learning which helps put into action the concepts learnt in class through Karma-Yoga, the Leadership Experiential Action Program (LEAP), Empirical Studies, insights from distinguished Thought Leaders and student driven initiatives.

Admissions are also open for the two year full time PGDM 2020-22

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGDM 2020-22

· All applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT /CMAT score. Previous years scores are also accepted.

· Fresh Graduates and candidates with less than 24 months of work experience as on April 30th 2020 are ONLY eligible to apply.