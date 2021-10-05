AdmitKard announces 150 % increase in the talent pool

New Delhi, 5 October 2021: AdmitKard – Edtech simplifies access to higher education opportunities, has announced its plans to increase its workforce by 150 %. The brand currently boasts a strength of 100 + people. The startup plans to hire enthusiastic professionals across departments including – Tech & Product, Growth, Student Guidance, Mentorship, and Business Operations. With new hiring, the brand plans to cross a figure of 250-300 employees by the year-end.

The brand had recently raised funds from key edtech players in India and announced exhausting the same in expanding and onboarding talent.

“Indian edtech sector has only risen in the last one year. We ourselves witnessed a 110 percent rise in the number of queries. The platform has already processed over 10,000 applications and counselled over 50,000 students. In order to grow, and refine the service further we need to add quality resources to the team. During the pandemic, a lot of talented professionals were seeking jobs. This might be an opportunity for both the sides, professionals and AdmitKard,” said Mr. Rachit Agrawal, Co-founder of AdmitKard – edtech enabling higher education opportunities.

With this hiring announcement, AdmitKard opens its doors to ambitious professionals including fresh graduates, and those with over 6-7 yrs experience in the required fields. The fresh joinees would majorly be based out of NCR.

This is the brand’s second hiring drive in a single year. The brand had boarded over 50 entry-level candidates in its last drive with the idea of onboarding young resources with energy and ideas.

The platform is a technology-first company. It implements AI, Machine learning and data analytics in order to provide the finest edtech solutions enabling higher education prospects. The brand has also developed a Proprietary guidance methodology purely on a technology basis.

About AdmitKard

Launched in 2017, AdmitKard is a funded Edtech that simplifies access to higher

education opportunities. Incepted by IIT-IIM Alumni (Piyush Bhartiya & Rachit Agrawal), with an aim to mentor students in the college application process, AdmitKard boasts of a robust technology platform to make the entire application process effortless and to enable aspirants to apply from the comfort zone.