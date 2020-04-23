ADOHM launches DigitalMarketing webinars to underpin Individuals and business continuity amidst COVID-19

With the outbreak of COVID-19, almost people around the globe are facing challenges due to the restriction of movement. However, there are people making the most of this time by indulging in learning something new. It is very important for every individual to make most of this 21-days lockdown and invest time in upgrading their skills and walk hand-in-hand with the evolving technology. Hence, ADOHM has launched it’s Free Digital Marketing and ADOHM training webinars to help individuals and businesses provide learning of practical techniques and understand various topics like SEO and Paid marketing.

Analyzing the whole scenario, ADOHM has launched not just a run-of-the-mill Digital Marketing course, but it will provide a step-by-step module on how to use ADOHM an AI Digital Marketing & Sales platform to further gain practical knowledge.

In these webinars, one will get the exposure of ADOHM’s products like Marketing Suite, Sale Suite, Google My Business and Chatbots and how to use them. These series of webinars will empower the participant’s practical exposure around various topics of digital marketing tools like SEO and Paid marketing which will offer real-time practiced trends and how to use ADOHM.

The first webinar of the program will be live on May 01, 2020. Each of these webinars will be live on Friday every week and last for 30 minutes.

Mr. Kuldeep Chaudhary, Founder, ADOHM, said: “In light of the current scenario in the country, we wanted to ensure people still had the opportunity to learn and enhance the knowledge. We hope that the launch of this webinar program reassures the people that they are not alone and can make the most of this time.”He further added, “We want to support people in any way we can at this challenging time. This initiative is not just about now – we hope that the webinars will provide long-term inspiration and best practice tips to all participants so they are at the top of their game when it comes to Digital Marketing landscape.”

Industries across the spectrum have been distressed due to the impact of the lockdown on account of COVID-19. Businesses are unsure about what lies in the immediate future, as the business is at a standstill, people are unsure of the employment. Thus, it is very important for businesses and individuals to invest their time in enhancing their skills in order to mitigate the effect of COVID 19 on their professional fronts.