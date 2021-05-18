Adopting virtual as the way forward: LivePixel

In the past year and a half, technology has seeped into the lives of the common man like never before. With the spread of Covid-19 in early 2020, people were, and still are, relegated to confinement within the four walls of their homes. The fear of contracting the virus or passing it onto your loved ones rightly transcends any and every need to be ‘outside’.We live in an era where everything is gradually shifting online and becoming digital. The boundaries that separated the ‘real’ from the ‘virtual’ have started to blur, paving way for the new normal. From the advent of video calling to now being able to ‘physically’ interact with people in the virtual world, technology has come a long way, bridging the distance between people and making human life a little bit more convenient by the day.

The LivePixel group is foraying into the new normal by leveraging their ground breaking technology and knack for innovation. We can now hold elaborate business conferences, meetings, and events with next to no compromise and a bucket-load of added convenience. Even our outdoor leisure activities have found a way to be on our digital screens; we can now take 3D tours of museums, attend exhibitions virtually, discover the depths of the ocean or ride through the endless space. LivePixel makes all of this possible online through the advent of technology that renders lifelike virtual images akin to what we would have otherwise experienced in reality.

Indraneel Guha, Creative Head –LivePixel Technologiesmentions that aesthetics and technology can blur the lines separating the virtual from real. He opines that these days it has become rather and economical to mix digitally created content with the real world. This can be carried out using techniques like photogrammetry, LIDAR scanning, using modern equipment like digital cameras, etc. He believes that it is all about getting the viewer to believe that what they are experiencing is real. He says, “The design of the virtual product should be in such a way that a viewer can connect it with the real world. There has to be a strong aspect of storytelling.” Proper digital camera lens systems can be used with proper environmental effects and the right blend of lighting and shadows to provide realistic visuals. When we naturally see, we have a biological lens value in our eyes and the same needs to be captured virtually or else our subconscious mind tends to reject it.

Rajeev Dwivedi, CEO – LivePixel Technologies ascertains that technological advancements have made it possible to enhance the outcomes of creative efforts. “They are upgrading extremely rapidly and allowing creative artists to push boundaries and reinvent paradigms.” he said. Powerful engines like Unreal and Unity make it possible to churn out extravagant content with the most believable visual quality. Hardware technology has improved drastically, enabling the display of heavier geometries and rendering crystal clear visuals. Latest equipment and gears can very effectively recognize hand and audio gestures and translate them into digital commands.Even the size and weight of technologies that enable excellent visual quality have reduced drastically, thereby making them more mobile.

Recognizing an opportunity with great potential during these times, LivePixel Technologies®(LPT) in collaboration with its sister concern LivePixel Events International (LPEI) launched MVX – Mega Virtual Expo last year. MVX is a platform that can enable interaction for businesses with the use of state-of-the-art technology, by creating simulations and immersive experience-based interfaces. This property can be utilized across various sector and industries to carry out exhibits, conferences, summits and other events that took a backseat with the pandemic coming into play. Besides that, carrying out events digitally is a far more sustainable, economical and convenient process and Live Pixel’s technology makes it simple and seamless for businesses and users, which is why virtual events are here to stay.“The event industry, especially, is one where the audience matters, the crowd matters, their presence is what counts and the pandemic didn’t allow us to achieve that. However, we focused on breaking those barriers and marching ahead. we haven’t seen this new lifestyle as a challenge but rather we see it as an opportunity.” says, Samridh Aggarwal, COO, LivePixel Events International.

About LivePixel Technologies®:Live Pixel Technologies is a complete entertainment and innovation producer blending creative and technical expertise inspiring uniquely themed story driven ideas, imaginative concepts and creative content for channels from conception and design to execution and production. Live Pixel Technologies provides hands-on turnkey solutions for the best: in immersive and dynamic experiences. Having their global footprint in the Visual Entertainment Industry Live Pixel Technologies offers an array of services and support in the Creative and Technology space and work across various medias, entertainment and edutainment spectrums.