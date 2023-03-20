ADP India hosts grand walkathon in celebration of Gender Equity

Hyderabad, 20 March 2023 – ADP India, a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services, has organized a weeklong celebration on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023 with zeal, fervor, and grand attendance. Over 400 associates of the HCM giant joined an all-gender walkathon to celebrate how ADP embraces equality at workplace and beyond. The activity, with more than 60% women participants and nearly 40% men allies, spotlights the company’s endeavors in supporting and accelerating women’s equality in the workforce.

ADP’s International Women’s Day celebration proved to be no less than a grand festival, stretching into a week-long fête. Yet another brilliant add to the celebrations was the All-Women’s Recruitment Drive, which reinforced ADP’s commitment to encourage and accelerate marginalized female talent. The company has organized exclusive walk-in interviews for 115 women and recruited several women associates across India for numerous roles in technology, service, payroll processing, and finance, among others. ADP India’s Hyderabad and Pune offices have celebrated International Women’s Day with fun and meaningful internal community engagement activities, such as the networking sessions for ADP Women Leaders, a clay modelling workshop for all associates, adorned with fun zumba and yoga sessions, and a special IWD celebrations attended by 300+ women and men associates with special messages from its senior leaders, dance performance by its associates and a musical medley by the popular ADP Studio!