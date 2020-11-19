ADP wins CIPP International Payroll Service Provider award for the second year running

ADP, the Payroll & HR Software provider, has successfully defended its position as a market leader in global payroll services by once again winning the coveted and prestigious ‘International Payroll Service Provider of the Year’ at The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) Annual Excellence Awards 2020.

The CIPP Excellence Awards are the longest-running awards in the industry, currently in their 17th year. The awards recognise the payroll and pension professionals who have made an outstanding contribution and demonstrated commitment to excellence in the industry.

ADP was up against strong competition but has won the award for the second year in a row – a testament to ADP’s strategy, products & service, but most importantly their people. The awards were judged on submissions which included testimonials from customers. ADP’s submission highlighted the positive impact ADP services were having on customers’ businesses as well as highlighting the strength of the working relationship they have with ADP.

Jeff Phipps, UK Managing Director at ADP, commented: “ADP is proud to win the prestigious CIPP ‘International payroll service provider of the year’ Award which recognises and rewards the outstanding achievements within our industry.

“The CIPP awards allow ADP to showcase our successes not only as a supplier but as a true partner to our clients across the world. The award is a great way for us to recognise, celebrate and congratulate the thousands of payroll experts we have all over the world who strive to provide excellence on a daily basis.

“ADP believes in putting customers are at the heart of everything we do and winning a CIPP Award is recognition of that belief.”

Find more information on the CIPP Annual Excellence Awards 2020, visit here. To learn more about ADP, visit here.