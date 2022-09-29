ADP wins the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award

India – 29th September 2022 – Global HR and payroll leader ADP, has won the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award at the prestigious Global Payroll Association Awards 2022.

The Global Payroll Association (GPA), the leading organisation supporting payroll professionals globally, annually recognises some of the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals within the payroll community.

ADP was awarded Global Payroll Supplier of the Year in recognition of its excellence in global payroll services and its relationship with its clients, many of whom provided glowing testimonials as part of the submission process.

The company is a comprehensive global leader of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits. ADP’s experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology have transformed payroll from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

With an expansive global footprint, serving clients in more than 140 countries, ADP stands out from competitors based on its unique ability to serve clients with employees in multiple regions with the same level of service excellence, guaranteeing the best possible level of data security while ensuring the highest level of compliance.

“We are proud to be recognised by such an esteemed organisation as the GPA. As a business, we continually strive to provide our clients with the very best service, meeting different market standards and compliance across the world, and this award acknowledges this,” comments Virginia Magliulo, President, Employer Services International.

As a business, ADP continues to challenge itself to anticipate, think forward and act in a way that empowers it to shape the changing world of work. Today, over 990,000 companies worldwide rely upon its innovative payroll services to pay their people with ease and confidence.